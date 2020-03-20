COVID-19: Offices, non-essential shops to remain closed in Mumbai, Pune till Mar 31

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that all offices and shops apart from essential services will remain closed till March 31 in major cities of the state including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

"In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur - which have international airports, all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till March 31, 2020," Thackeray said today in his address to the state.

"The state government has ordered the complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state," he said.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that 52 cases have tested positive so far in the state including three new cases.

"One person has been tested positive for COVID19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad today taking the total number of positive cases from Pune to 20. The person has travel history to the Philippines. One from Mumbai, one from Pune and one from Pimpri Chinchwad," he said.

According to the union health ministry, a total of 206 positive cases have been reported in the country so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)