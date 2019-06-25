CWC'19: Ed Sheeran enjoys Steve Smith's dismissal against England

England and are currently locking horns with each other at Lord's Stadium in the ICC Men's World Cup and many celebrities have been spotted in the stadium.

Ed Sheeran was spotted in the stands watching the ongoing match in The was seen happy during the dismissal of Australian

England posted a photo of Sheeran on and captioned the post as " is out! Ed and Damo loved it".

The handle of Lords Cricket Ground also shared the picture of Sheeran and captioned the post as " Ed Sheeran is the latest celebrity to be spotted today at Lord's! We hope you enjoy your day, @edsheeran! #LoveLords #ENGvAUS".

Gareth Southgate, England's coach was also seen cheering on the team in the stands.

The handle of posted a photo of Southgate on and captioned the post as " is in the crowd! Is cricket coming home? #ENGvAUS #CWC19".

England had reached the semi-finals of World Cup last year and under the leadership of Southgate, 'it's coming home' became the go-to-song for England supporters.

In the match between England and Australia, the former won the toss and chose to bowl first.

got off to a good start as openers and put up a 123-run stand. The left-handed Warner played a knock of 53 runs and became the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Warner now has 500 runs in the tournament.

Finch went on to score a century and he is now positioned at the second place in the leading run-scorer list with 496 runs.

However, after the dismissal of Warner and Finch, lost wickets in a cluster and they lost all the momentum.

Australia was restricted to 285/7 in the allotted fifty overs. took three wickets for England.

