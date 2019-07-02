CWC'19: India win the toss, opts to bat first against Bangladesh

India won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Virat Kohli led-side made two changes to their playing XI from their last match against England. The team brought in Dinesh Karthik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh also made two changes to their team from their playing XI against Afghanistan. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah were replaced by Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman.

India have so far played matches in a span of three-four days in the tournament but it is the first time that the side will be playing in a span of just one day.

Prior to the match against Bangladesh, India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar had said "We know the wicket and ground dimensions really well. We would try to learn from the match against England. We will assess the things that went wrong and try to execute our skills better against Bangladesh".

"The team management will be open to various combinations in the next match. We will look at the wicket and the ground dimensions. We will look at Ravindra Jadeja coming in," he added.

The Men in Blue undefeated streak in the ongoing World Cup came to an end on Sunday as they were defeated by England by 31 runs.

During the match wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni and Kedhar Jadhav were criticised for their baffling approach during the death overs.

India have so far won five matches and lost one. Their match against New Zealand had earlier gotten abandoned due to rain.

The Men in Blue are currently placed at the second position in the tournament standings with 11 points and if India manages to beat Bangladesh, they will seal their semi-final berth.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have won three matches and have lost as many matches. Their match against Sri Lanka had gotten called off due to rain earlier in the tournament.

Bangladesh are placed at the seventh position in the tournament standings with seven points. The team needs to win their match against India to remain in the semi-final contention.

