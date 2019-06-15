CWC'19: Key players to watch out in South Africa-Afghanistan clash

Both and will search for their first win in the ongoing ICC Men's in the clash between them on Saturday at

The encounter between the two bottom-ranked teams of the standing will surely help one team in gaining two points. Currently, and are at ninth and tenth spot in the tournament standings.

got off to a bad start as they lost their first three matches in the tournament and their last game against was called off due to rain.

On the other hand, also sailing in the same boat as the team lost their first three matches. Ahead of the clash, here are some key players to look out for:

Kagiso Rabada

The right-arm fast bowler possesses the skills of both in-swingers and out-swingers. The 24-year old is also known for his toe-breaking yorkers in the death overs. In South Africa's match against India, Rabada returned with the figures of 2/39 and has four wickets under his name. Rabada finished at the second position in the highest wicket-takers' list in the recently concluded (IPL).

Quinton de Kock

South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman de Kock strengthens the top-order and provides speedy start to the innings. The left-hander has the ability to adapt according to the situation. In South Africa's first match, de Kock scored a well-compiled 74-ball 68 runs, including six boundaries and two sixes in an attempt to single-handedly save the sinking Proteas.

Rashid Khan

leads Afghanistan's spin attack as the 20-year old youngster is capable of delivering a stellar performance in the game. Rashid took 17 wickets in the IPL 2019. In match against Sri Lanka, Rashid returned with figures of 2-17. During their first World Cup warm-up game against Pakistan, he took two wickets and conceded just 27 runs in his nine overs. Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi strengthens Afghanistan's attack as the 34-year old provides experience to the squad. Nabi bagged four wickets against in a World Cup match and can be a ( for Afghanistan against 'Proteas'. All-rounder Nabi can also add some runs with a bat when required by the team.

