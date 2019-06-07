CWC'19: Pak-SL clash called off due to rain

and settled with one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's was called off on Friday due to relentless rain at the County Ground in

The rain stopped for a while and the umpires conducted regular inspections, however, the match officials decided to abandon the clash as the outfield still had some wet areas.

and both had one victory and one loss going into the match. According to the teams head to head record, have seven victories in the history of the 50-over tournament against

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side lost its opening match to by seven wickets. The team, however, bounced back and changed their fortunes as they registered a narrow 12-run victory over the tournament favourites and host England.

The Sri Lankan side, captained by Dimuth Karunaratne, was thrashed by by ten wickets in its first match. The team, however, opened its account in the point table as they defeated by 34 runs in their second match.

Sri Lanka will next face on June 11, while Pakistan will take on on June 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)