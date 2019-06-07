CWC'19: Players to watch out in Kiwi-Afghanistan clash

have won two matches while have lost as many matches in the ICC Men's The Kiwi side will aim to register its third consecutive win and Afghanistan, on the other hand, would aim to open their account when the teams clash on June 8 at Taunton.

New Zealand, known as BlackCaps, are considered dark horse along with the in the 50-over tournament. Australian legends like and picked up the Kiwis, the 2015 runners-up, as the fourth team to enter the semi-finals of the 2019 The Kiwis heavily rely on their top-order and pace bowlers to pose a threat to their opponents.

On the other hand, also cannot be taken lightly because last year they were the ones who overpowered in the final of World Also, the team has quite a strong attack which has the capability to restrict any team to a low total.Martin Guptill

Guptill was the behind New Zealand's best-ever World Cup campaign in 2015, guiding the team to its maiden tournament final which they eventually lost to by seven wickets. The opener topped the tournament charts with 547 runs at an average of 68.37 and scored unbeaten 237, the highest individual score at the World Cup, in the quarter-finals against Guptill registered three centuries, 138 against Sri Lanka, and 117 not out and 118 against earlier this year. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 73 against in New Zealand's first match.

Rashid Khan

This spinner leads Afghanistan's attack as the 20-year old youngster is capable of delivering a stellar performance in the game. Rashid took 17 wickets in the IPL 2019. During their first World Cup warm-up game against Pakistan, he took two wickets and conceded just 27 runs in his nine overs. In against Sri Lanka, Rashid returned with figures of 2-17.

Ross Taylor

Taylor became the seventh Kiwi to play in his fourth and last World Cup. depend mostly on Taylor if their top-order fails to give a good kick-start. The 35-year-old hit 54, 90 and 137 against early this year. During tour of New Zealand, Taylor smashed 93 in the third match. The right-hander scored 71 against in a World Cup warm-up match. Taylor played a knock of 82 runs against in a World Cup match.

Mohammad Nabi

Along with Rashid, strengthens Afghanistan's attack as the 34-year old provides experience to the squad. During their first warm-up match, Nabi got hold of three batsmen and gave away just 46 runs in his 10 overs quota. Nabi bagged four wickets against in a World Cup match.Trent Boult

Boult had finished the 2015 edition as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker along with Australia's He has become one of the most successful fast bowlers of New Zealand. Boult has picked up 21 wickets so far this year in bi-lateral series, including a five-for against India, three-wicket haul against both and During warm-up matches, he returned with four scalps against both India and West Indies in the first and second practice game, respectively. Boult returned with two wickets in a World Cup match against Bangladesh.

