CWC19 warm-up: Mark Wood walks off with left foot discomfort

England suffered a scare as fast bowler walked off the field with a left foot discomfort against during a warm-up match at the Bowl on Saturday.

"He will continue to spend some time with the medical team before a decision is made on whether he will return to the match," ICC quoted an England and Wales Board (ECB) statement.

Wood dismissed Australian for 14 in his third over before leaving the field in the middle of his fourth over. The fast bowler has been troubled by throughout his career.

England will kick off its campaign against in the curtain raiser on May 30 at The Oval.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)