Cyclone Fani: Odisha CM Patnaik donates one year's salary for relief measures

ANI  |  General News 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday donated a year's salary to the chief minister relief fund in view of cyclone 'Fani' which has caused unprecedented damage in the state.

In a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also announced a release of Rs 1,000 crore for relief measures in the state. This amount is in addition to Rs 341 crore which the Centre had sanctioned in advance to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

"Power connectivity needs to be restored on a priority basis as drinking water supply, telephone connectivity and banking operations need electricity," said Cabinet Secretary Sinha.

The restoration of power connectivity in Bhubaneswar and Puri remains one of the challenges for the state.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which was postponed in the state, will now be held on May 20.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 21:09 IST

