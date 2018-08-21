Dabholkar murder case: CBI, ATS carry out joint operation

In a crucial development in Dabholkar's murder case, the (CBI) along with officials from (ATS), on Tuesday, recovered several weapons, including a pistol, sword and a khukri, from prime accused Sachin Andure's brother-in-law's place in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, on suspicion, that the weapons were used to assassinate in 2013.

The recovery revealed that one of the weapons was a country made pistol of 7.65 mm bore that was allegedly used to kill However, the CBI has decided to send the weapons for a ballistic testing to ascertain whether they were used to murder five years ago.

"In our ongoing investigation, we found a link of Dabholkar case and duly intimated the CBI which led to arrest of the accused pertaining to Dabholkar murder," ATS sources said. The sources further revealed that the ATS provided every possible help to the CBI after the investigation agency sought its help to conduct a raid in Aurangabad on the same.

While the CBI earlier arrested a former corporator Shrikant Pangarkar in connection with the killing of Dabholkar, the ATS officials said that former's link to the latter's murder is yet to be established.

According to sources, both the CBI and the ATS are likely to call the of right-wing Hindu group, Sanatan Sanstha, Jayant Athawale to take part in the investigation.

