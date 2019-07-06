Dalai Lama is a spiritual leader for people across the globe: Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Dalai Lama is a spiritual leader not only for Tibetans but for the people of the globe, said Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok here on Saturday.

Phuntsok was speaking at an inter-religious prayer meet organised here to mark the 84th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

"According to the Tibetan calendar, it is the Dalai Lama's 85th birthday today, but as per the international calendar, it's his 84th birthday. Even in the 21st century, he is a spiritual leader, not only for the Tibetans but also for the people across the globe. As a result, the entire world is celebrating his birthday. His teachings and visions will enlighten the entire world," Phuntsok told ANI.

Sharing similar views on religious harmony, Ervard Cavas Bagli, a Persian preacher from the Delhi Parsi Anjuman, said: "These meetings are for building religious harmony among the people. Be it any religion, one should live in peace."

A trustee at the city-based Centre for Peace and Spirituality, Dr Rajat Malhotra said: "Wherever we live, we should live like a family. So when we consider the whole world as a family, we may have differences in culture and traditions, but that doesn't mean you have to fight with one another."

"There are many instances where people came together despite having differences without thinking their case, class, religion, and creed to fight for the good. For instance, when natural calamities and disasters happen, it is the people who come forward without thinking about their religious differences," he said.

Various scholars from different religions shared their views on love compassion and non-violence during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)