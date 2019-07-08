Darroch has not served UK well, says Trump after leaked cables label him 'incompetent'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the British Ambassador to the USA, Sir Kim Darroch, has "not served the UK well," after the envoy called the leader "incompetent," "insecure," and "inept" in leaked diplomatic cables.

"No I haven't seen it, but, you know, we've had our little ins and outs with a couple of countries and I would say that the UK, and the ambassador has not served the UK well, I can tell you that," Trump told reporters when asked for his reaction on the major embarrassment, according to CNN.

"We're not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well, so I can understand it. And I can say things about him but I won't bother," he added.

The leak of Darroch's secret cables to London was confirmed to CNN by an unnamed UK government official. It was first published and leaked to UK's Daily Mail. CNN's government source also confirmed that the messages published by the British daily are genuine.

The leak may be ominous for the UK, as it may jeopardise a probable trade deal with Washington after Brexit, or UK's impending exit from the European Union (EU).

The UK is currently in the process of instating a new Prime Minister after incumbent Theresa May resigned from her post after being unable to pass her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in the British Parliament thrice.

Prime Ministerial hopeful Boris Johnson is being touted by many as May's successor. CNN speculated that the latest leaks are a bid to make way for a pro-Brexit ambassador in Washington, as Darroch is not seen to be philosophically aligned with the incoming Prime Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)