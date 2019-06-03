DC announces new comic book 'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity'

The twisted relationship between and has been one of the most talked about subjects since Harley was introduced in 'Batman

'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity' will be illustrated by artists and Mico Suayan, reported The

Harley in the nine-issue comic series won't be the cartoon character that the audience is familiar with. She will instead be a and profiler working on the case in consultation with authorities who is edging closer to discovering the truth about the serial killer terrorising the city.

"There is no character more terrifying than He is one of the most complex psychopathic killers ever created," said in a statement.

"I wanted to approach the project as if was a real person -- an intelligent and sane psychopath, who kills because he wants to, not because he suffers from delusions. To me, a version of the Joker, who is sane like or Ted Bundy, is more frightening. In the series, Harley is the only character with the skill set and intelligence to hunt the Joker, but the investigation will force her to confront her own inner demons," Garcia added.

This isn't the first DC comic book by Garcia. She is also working on the company's YA-Teen Titans series of graphic novels with Gabriel Picolo, which will launch next month with 'Teen Titans: Raven'.

"When Kami came to us with the idea of profiling one of the most mysterious and dangerous characters in the DC Universe, it felt so new and original," DC publisher said.

"Kami, Mico and Mike are taking great care to ensure that the mystery surrounding the Joker and remains intact, while delivering a story that's both compelling and haunting. This series is exactly the kind of unique, standalone story that's perfect for DC Black Label, one we hope will engage both casual and new fans of these characters," DiDio added.

'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity' is the latest comic for DC Black Label. The imprint announced last year to allow creators the chance to use fan-favourite and iconic characters in stories that aren't required in the monthly continuity of the mainstream DC comics.

Other comics in the line include 'Batman: Damned' and the upcoming 'Superman: Year One' by and John Romita, Jr.

The first issue of the upcoming comic series unveiled on Sunday during DC's panel at BookCon in The first comic issue will release on October 2, with subsequent issues available on a monthly schedule.

