Debutant Shibhnath Sarkar elated at Asian Games gold

56-year-old debutant Shibhnath Sarkar, who bagged a gold medal in men's pair bridge event along with 60-year-old Bardhan, said the feat was the duo's biggest achievement yet.

Speaking to ANI, said, "We are very happy. This has been our biggest achievement yet. We won the gold medal on our debut at "

With a score of 384, Bardhan and edged out China's Lixin and Gang Chen, who finished with 378 points after five rounds of competition.

Indonesian pair of and bagged the bronze after scoring 374 points.

of Youth Affairs and Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated Bardhan and for their achievement, which brought its 15th gold medal at the tournament.

" HITS A GOLD AGAIN! goes for GOLD again! Kudos to our Bridge Men's pair of Bardhan & Shibnath Dey Sarkar for bagging India's 15th GOLD at the #AsianGames2018. Good Job Guys! The country salutes your achievement," he tweeted.

India's total medal tally at the ongoing tournament now stands at 69-15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)