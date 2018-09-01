Debutant Shibhnath Sarkar elated at Asian Games gold

56-year-old Asian games debutant Shibhnath Sarkar, who bagged a gold medal in men's pair bridge event along with 60-year-old Pranab Bardhan, said the feat was the duo's biggest achievement yet.
Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said, "We are very happy. This has been our biggest achievement yet. We won the gold medal on our debut at Asian Games."
With a score of 384, Bardhan and Sarkar edged out China's Lixin Yang and Gang Chen, who finished with 378 points after five rounds of competition.
Indonesian pair of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo bagged the bronze after scoring 374 points.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated Bardhan and Sarkar for their achievement, which brought India its 15th gold medal at the tournament.
"INDIA HITS A GOLD AGAIN! India goes for GOLD again! Kudos to our Bridge Men's pair of Pranab Bardhan & Shibnath Dey Sarkar for bagging India's 15th GOLD at the #AsianGames2018. Good Job Guys! The country salutes your achievement," he tweeted.
India's total medal tally at the ongoing tournament now stands at 69-15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.
