Dedicated Freight Corridor: Review meeting held in Delhi

A high-level review meeting on the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) was held among officers of (DFCCIL) and here.

A decision to open Bhaupur and Khurja section of the DFC by November 2019 was taken during the meeting, said DFCCIL in a statement on Friday.

"This would ease the route of (NCR) between Kanpur-New through shifting of freight trains from Indian Railway to DFC route. While this initiative helps NCR to run efficiently, it will also enhance safe train operations," DFCCIL added.

Moreover, it said, "A decision has been taken to start train operation between Bhadan and Khurja. This will help in fixing the long overdue non-interlocking work of Tundla, which is the only major rudimentary yard in main trunk route from to operated by hand lever arrangement."

Stating that entire DFCs will be completed by 2021, of North Central Railway, Rajiv Chaudhry, while reviewing the junction work of station yard and connectivity with DFCCIL stations, said, "DFC being a project of importance, its early commissioning should be monitored closely."

Chaudhry also congratulated DFCCIL's officials, Division offices and Construction unit of NCR for timely commissioning the works at Maitha and other stations in Bhaupur-Khurja section.

