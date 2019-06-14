Hyderabad: CPI leaders hold shirtless protest, accuse KCR of encouraging defections

CPI leaders in the state organised a half nude protest on Friday, accusing K of encouraging MLA defections.

The protest, led by Secretary Narayana, began at AITUC office at and agitators marched to the in Tank Bund.

The police arrested CPI leaders and shifted them to a local police station. They were later released.

The allegations come after as many as 12 out of 18 MLAs of the joined the Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

On June 6, the 12 MLAs had met the to join TRS.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)