JEE results declared; Karthikey Chandresh Gupta tops list

ANI  |  General News 

The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Advanced) 2019 was declared on Friday, and saw Kartikey Chandresh Gupta from Ballapur, Maharashtra, receives top honours.

Gupta, the top-ranked male student, obtained 346 out of 372 marks, while Shabnam Sahay of Ahmedabad is the top-ranked female with CRL 10. She obtained 308 marks out of 372 marks, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A total number of 161319 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2019.

A total of 38705 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2019. Of the total qualified candidates, 5356 are females.

The examination was conducted on May 27 this year.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 19:28 IST

