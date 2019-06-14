Cyclone Vayu moving westwards affecting Porbandar, Dwarka: IMD

Very severe cyclonic storm Vayu is moving westwards affecting and Dwarka in Gujarat, the Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

"VSCS 'VAYU' moved westwards, near Lat 21.0degN & Long. 68.2deg E, 170 km west-southwest of (Gujarat). The system is moving westwards affecting and Devbhoomi Dwarka. The system will move nearly westwards during next 48 hours and recurve northeastwards thereafter," the IMD tweeted.

The storm, which skirted the coast, also affected Gir Somnath and Junagarh districts, it said.

Airports across resumed normal service on Friday after the Airports Authority of (AAI) said that no damage to airport infrastructure or facilities was reported.

In an earlier bulletin, the weather office had advised fishermen not to venture into the north and along and off the coast till June 15.

The cyclone, which was to make landfall along the coast on Thursday, changed course and moved towards Oman, IMD officials said.

said the has decided to recall all ministers and officials who were sent to deal with the effects of the cyclone.

The people who were evacuated can now return to their homes, he said, while announcing a token sum of money for them.

He took to to thank the Centre, Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force, Coast Guard, and other authorities for extending help.

