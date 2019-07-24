Defeat BJP, it's fine if AIMIM doesn't win: Akbaruddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has appealed to the Muslim community to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, even if AIMIM loses in the upcoming municipality election.

Addressing a public gathering on Tuesday, Owaisi said, "There was a time when Deputy Mayor of Nizamabad was from AIMIM, now BJP has an MP in Nizamabad. If you don't want AIMIM to win, it is okay, but defeat the BJP."

The AIMIM leader went on to say that BJP, who won Nizamabad parliamentary seat, may occupy the post of Mayor as well.

In a clarion call to the Muslim community, Owaisi appealed to the audience to come together and stand strong, failing to do which BJP will win the municipality election, he said.

"I will not contest the election this time. But I want the blessings of people. I beg you to unite; don't be afraid of each other," Owaisi said.

BJP won four seats in this year's Lok Sabha elections out of the 17 at stake in Telangana, namely Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad.

AIMIM, on the other hand, managed to win just one seat - Hyderabad - which went to party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

