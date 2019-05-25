Defence Finance Secy visits Army locations in Ladakh sector

Gargi Kaul, Defence Finance, recently visited various locations of in the Sector to gain first-hand knowledge of the difficult conditions in which troops are deployed while defending the nation's borders.

This comes as part of the outreach initiative of the Ministry of Defence, read an official release issued on the visit.

Kaul interacted with Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, and understood the myriad terrain, weather and health challenges faced by troops of the She also visited various forward locations in the sector including Siachen.

During her interactions with the troops, Kaul conveyed the appreciation of the nation for their commitment and perseverance and also assured them of all support from the in the execution of their duties.

