Manoj Tiwari meets Sheila Dixit; takes blessings

ANI  |  Politics 

BJP leader and Delhi state president Manoj Tiwari, who won the Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi seat, met his losing challenger and senior Congress leader Sheila Dixit here on Saturday to take her blessings.

Tiwari, who got a total of 7,87,799 votes, won with a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes against the three-time former chief minister Sheila Dikshit in North East Delhi. Sheela came second with 4,21,697 votes while Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey got a total 1,90,856 votes in the constituency.

The Bhartiya Janta Party hit gold after it won in all the seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 18:53 IST

