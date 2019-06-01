Defence Minister seeks detailed presentations on all divisions, departments

on Saturday instructed officials in his ministry to prepare detailed presentations on all divisions and departments under them.

Singh also asked officers to set time-bound targets to achieve desired outcomes.

(MoS) in the Ministry of Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik, Bipin Rawat, BS Dhanoa and were also present in the meeting at the ministry office located in South Block.

Earlier in the day, Singh took over as two days after he was sworn in at the

Singh also paid tribute to martyred jawans at the War Memorial here today.

"Paid tributes to the martyred soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, at the War Memorial today. These fallen heroes represent the character of who has a long history of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. I salute them for keeping safe," he tweeted after the visit.

Singh handled the Home ministry in the first term of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Amit Shah, who has succeeded him, took over as today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)