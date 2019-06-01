Assam's Rameshwar Teli addresses press conference in New Delhi

of State for Processing Industry Rameshwar said on Friday that there was good scope for the processing industry in the whole of north east and steps would be taken for harnessing this potential.

Teli, from Assam, told reporters in Bhavan that although processing was a new subject for him he expressed confidence he would deliver results under the guidance and leadership of his senior cabinet

"I would like to thank Narendra Modi, ji, of Sarbananda Sonowal for giving me such a responsibility and the people of for supporting me. I am determined to work for the development of northeast wholeheartedly," he said.

said that northeast has enough scope for food processing as the region is blessed with an abundance of natural resources and to further facilitate the processing of varieties of fruits and vegetables, required steps would be taken. He stated that he will raise voice against the problem of the state in the center.

He told ANI that "emphasis will be laid on Fertilizer Plant. I have already discussed with the to revive the plant".

The Namrup-based BVFCL is the lone fertilizer industry in the northeast region contributing a great deal in the agriculture sector of the state and the country as a whole.

"The government is working on a proposal to extend the to Upper Assam, which will help in starting operation of Unit IV of the Fertilizer Plant", he further stated.

is a member of the tea-tribe community and is the only from Assam who has been re-nominated by the party to contest in the recent elections. He defeated heavyweight and former Union minister in both 2014 and 2019 in Dibrugarh parliamentary seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)