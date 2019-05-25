Nagaland: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, 4 injured in encounter

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed while four others were injured on Saturday in an encounter with terrorists.

The terrorists ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles at around 1 pm today in district along the Indo- border. The convoy encountered an IED blast followed by small arms firing. However, no was reported due to the IED blast.

Kohima-based Col said, "Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed while four others were injured in an ambush by terrorists in Nagaland, today."

Efforts are on to locate the group behind the incident.

