Delhi: AATS busts racket selling cancer medicines meant for sale in Defence, ESI

The Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) busted a gang selling costly cancer medicines meant for Defense personnel and Employee's State Insurance (ESI) dispensaries.

"The medicines recovered are valued at Rs 30 lakhs which included five packets of the said medicine having the (Sale in Defence and ESI only) mark whereas seven other such packets having the sale mark erased from them," said DCP East, Jasmeet Singh told ANI.

"A raiding party led by Inspector Dinesh Arya caught hold of the gang members who disclosed that a similar gang is operating in Gwalior, Mumbai, Ghaziabad and Noida", the officer added.

In the same regard, a case under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property), 471, 409, 380, 120 B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the police.

During the investigation, large quantities of the said medicine and chemical used for erasing the sale stamp were recovered from the office of one of the two accused who were identified as Om Nath and Dhruv Nath, residents of Krishi farm, the official stated.

According to the police, the accused were further supplying the medicines to the patients on cheap rates through Indiamart.

Further investigation underway.

