Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh give adjournment motion over Maharashtra issue

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Congress' Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in the House over the Maharashtra issue.

In another development, Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has also given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Maharashtra government formation'.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25.

