Delhi HC directs CBI to not to take coercive action against Pradeep Koneru

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed CBI to not take any coercive action against businessman Pradeep Koneru, a witness in the ED case probing allegations of bribery and extortion against former CBI Chief AP Singh and middleman Moin Qureshi.
The court has also asked Koneru to cooperate in the CBI investigation as and when needed.
According to Koneru, the court was told that he had an apprehension of arrest by CBI which wanted to make him an accused in the same case.
Reportedly, in August 2018, CBI teams from Delhi had raided the Hyderabad-based house of Koneru to gather evidence in a corruption case involving controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi and former CBI director AP Singh.
It was alleged that Koneru had taken help from Moin Qureshi to get help in favour of his two family members accused in the Emaar case probed by CBI's Hyderabad unit.
