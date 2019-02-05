Delhi HC directs CBI to not to take coercive action against Pradeep Koneru

The High Court on Tuesday directed CBI to not take any coercive action against Pradeep Koneru, a witness in the ED case probing allegations of bribery and extortion against former CBI Chief AP Singh and middleman

The court has also asked Koneru to cooperate in the CBI investigation as and when needed.

According to Koneru, the court was told that he had an apprehension of arrest by CBI which wanted to make him an accused in the same case.

Reportedly, in August 2018, CBI teams from had raided the Hyderabad-based house of Koneru to gather evidence in a corruption case involving controversial meat exporter and former CBI AP Singh.

It was alleged that Koneru had taken help from to get help in favour of his two family members accused in the Emaar case probed by CBI's unit.

