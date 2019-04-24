Delhi HC issues notices to NHAI, HSIIDC over plea seeking basic amenities on Western Peripheral Expressway

The High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Highways Authority of (NHAI) and State Industrial and (HSIIDC) over a plea seeking basic amenities on the

A division bench comprising and Justice after pursuing the arguments sought a response from NHAI and HSIIDC in four weeks.

The matter is slated for hearing on August 26.

During the hearing today, NHAI had urged the court to make HSIIDC a "necessary party" in the case, following which notice was issued to both the parties to file an amended memo.

The petition filed by sought directions to the two agencies to provide basic amenities like petrol pumps, toilet complex, ambulance, eateries, police patrolling and emergency facilities on the or Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP).

Sahni, in his petition, stated that the or was provided all the amenities since it was inaugurated by "Despite paying the toll, basic amenities have not been made available for commuters on the Western Peripheral Expressway," he contended in the petition.

In a bid to ensure safety and security of the commuters, the petitioner also urged the NHAI to plan and develop wayside amenities in its future projects before commencing collection of toll on all the highways.

The or Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway is an operational 6-lane, 135.6 Km long expressway in the state of

Along with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Western Peripheral Expressway was constructed with an expectation to divert more than 50,000 heavy vehicles from Delhi, to ensure good air quality in the capital.

