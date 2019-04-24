Delhi HC issues notices to NHAI, HSIIDC over plea seeking basic amenities on Western Peripheral Expressway

-
ALSO READ
HC seeks NHAI's reply on plea for basic amenities on Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways
HC seeks NHAI reply on basic amenities on expressways
Gurugram Expressway firm blocks link to NPR
PM Modi to inaugurate Western Peripheral Expressway on Monday
Haryana announces rail corridor along KMP
-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) over a plea seeking basic amenities on the Western Peripheral Expressway.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Jairam Ramesh after pursuing the arguments sought a response from NHAI and HSIIDC in four weeks.
The matter is slated for hearing on August 26.
During the hearing today, NHAI had urged the court to make HSIIDC a "necessary party" in the case, following which notice was issued to both the parties to file an amended memo.
The petition filed by Advocate Amit Sahni sought directions to the two agencies to provide basic amenities like petrol pumps, toilet complex, ambulance, eateries, police patrolling and emergency facilities on the Western Peripheral Expressway or Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP).
Sahni, in his petition, stated that the Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway was provided all the amenities since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Despite paying the toll, basic amenities have not been made available for commuters on the Western Peripheral Expressway," he contended in the petition.
In a bid to ensure safety and security of the commuters, the petitioner also urged the NHAI to plan and develop wayside amenities in its future projects before commencing collection of toll on all the highways.
The Western Peripheral Expressway or Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway is an operational 6-lane, 135.6 Km long expressway in the state of Haryana.
Along with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Western Peripheral Expressway was constructed with an expectation to divert more than 50,000 heavy vehicles from Delhi, to ensure good air quality in the national capital.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU