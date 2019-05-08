Rahul tenders unconditional apology to SC in contempt case, seeks closure of proceedings

on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the for wrongly attributing his "chowkidar chor hai" remark to the apex court and sought closure of the contempt proceedings against him.

In a three-page affidavit, Gandhi said he holds the court in "highest esteem and respect" and "has never sought or intended to, directly or indirectly, commit any act that interferes with the process of administration of justice".

The pleaded that the court may "accept the instant affidavit and close the present contempt proceedings".

On April 30, a bench headed by Justice was categorical that Gandhi had to either offer a clear-cut apology or face criminal contempt for attributing the remark "chowkidar chor hai", targeting Narendra Modi, to the court's April 10 Rafale case order.

The bench also comprising Justices and Sanjiv Khanna, had made the observation while taking objection to the president's first affidavit in which he expressed "regret".

The case will now come up for hearing on May 10 along with petitions seeking review of the court's December 14 Rafale case judgement in which it dismissed all petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the deal for procuring 36 fighter jets from

The contempt petition, filed by Meenakshi Lekhi, has accused Gandhi of misquoting the April 10 order when he said the apex court had accepted that 'chowkidar' (a reference to Modi), is a "chor' (thief). He made the remark while talking to reporters in Amethi on April 10.

The had issued contempt notice against the Congress

During a previous hearing, former Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Lekhi, had said, "He (Gandhi) deliberately put words in the mouth of the He has only expressed regret. The law is clear in contempt cases that the line starts with an unconditional apology.".

Gandhi's had said that the Congress will tender an apology for the remark made during the "heat of political campaigning".

Singhvi had, however, told reporters, "The stand of Congress, and several opposition parties is clear in the public domain that Modi and several of his ministers were complicit in the Rafale issue. In that context, the political campaign on 'chowkidar chor hai' is being carried out and shall continue."

According to the earlier affidavit filed by Gandhi, he made the remark in the "heat of political campaigning".

