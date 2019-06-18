New secretariat will be constructed in place of Andhra Pradesh secretariat: KCR

Chief Minister K said new secretariat would be constructed in place of

Briefing about the Cabinet meeting he said the Cabinet discussed the construction of Secretariat and Assembly Bhavan.

"In today's cabinet meeting, we spoke about the construction of Secretariat and Assembly Bhavan. We have decided to construct new secretariat in place of old Andhra Pradesh Secretariat," said Rao.

He also said that people are laughing at of State for Home G. Kishan for giving a statement that is an hub. "He has become a laughing stock. is a peaceful city," said Rao.

Talking to a newspaper, Reddy, from Secunderabad, had said: "Wherever in the county, a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in " He also called Hyderabad a 'terror safe zone'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)