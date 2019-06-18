New secretariat will be constructed in place of Andhra Pradesh secretariat: KCR

-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said new secretariat would be constructed in place of Andhra Pradesh Secretariat.
Briefing about the Cabinet meeting he said the Cabinet discussed the construction of Secretariat and Assembly Bhavan.
"In today's cabinet meeting, we spoke about the construction of Secretariat and Assembly Bhavan. We have decided to construct new secretariat in place of old Andhra Pradesh Secretariat," said Rao.
He also said that people are laughing at Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy for giving a statement that Hyderabad is an ISIS hub. "He has become a laughing stock. Hyderabad is a peaceful city," said Rao.
Talking to a newspaper, Reddy, MP from Secunderabad, had said: "Wherever in the county, a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad." He also called Hyderabad a 'terror safe zone'.
