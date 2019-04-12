Delhi, NCR get rain

Light rain occurred in the national capital on Friday, bringing much-needed relief from the heat conditions. Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad adjoining Delhi, also reported good amount rain.
On Thursday, the mercury had soared to 40 degrees Celsius and presence of moisture in the atmosphere had made the day hot and sultry. However, these pre-monsoon showers brought a significant drop in the temperature.
Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 24 degrees and 41 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity will be 51 per cent while the wind speed 13 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.
Besides Delhi, isolated rains are expected in Punjab and Haryana and dust storm activity in parts of Rajasthan. Thunderstorm is also expected in Delhi and the NCR region later in the day, the IMD said.
According to weather experts, parts of northeast India may also witness pre-monsoon activity. North coastal Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh may also see isolated weather activity.
Light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm is also likely in some pockets of north interior Karnataka and Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
