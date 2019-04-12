Delhi, NCR get rain

Light rain occurred in the capital on Friday, bringing much-needed relief from the heat conditions. Noida, Gurugram, and adjoining Delhi, also reported good amount rain.

On Thursday, the mercury had soared to 40 degrees Celsius and presence of moisture in the atmosphere had made the day hot and sultry. However, these pre-monsoon showers brought a significant drop in the temperature.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 24 degrees and 41 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity will be 51 per cent while the wind speed 13 kmph, the Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

Besides Delhi, isolated rains are expected in and and dust storm activity in parts of Thunderstorm is also expected in and the region later in the day, the IMD said.

According to experts, parts of may also witness pre-monsoon activity. North coastal Odisha and north coastal may also see isolated activity.

Light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm is also likely in some pockets of north interior and

