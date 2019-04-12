YSRCP confident of land slide victory in Andhra Pradesh

Confident of winning the state assembly elections, party chief YS Jagan on Thursday claimed that the huge voter turnout showed, people want to get rid of TDP government.

Addressing the media at the end of polling day, Reddy said, "YSRCP will get a landslide victory in Huge polling is evidence of how people are against the TDP government and Chandrababu Naidu".

"High per cent of voting is a good sign. has threatened the as he may lose his CM status. TDP leaders have attacked leaders in many areas and created violence on the polling day", said Reddy.

He also alleged that state's violated the election rules in Mangalagiri and entered the polling booths.

" has done many conspiracies for the electoral victory. All the women are in favor of YSRCP as he has stopped the zero interest scheme for ladies in May 2016,"

Andhra Pradesh, went to polls on Thursday to elect 25 members of the and 175 members of the The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)