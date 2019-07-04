Delhi: One more arrested in Hauz Quazi violence

Delhi Police arrested one more person in connection with the vandalisation of a temple here in Hauz Qazi area of Central Delhi, taking the number of total arrests to 10.

According to police, among the arrested are five juveniles.

Earlier in the day, Tees Hazari Court sent the accused juveniles to observation home while four others were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Sunday, a mob had a vandalised a temple in Hauz Qazi area of Delhi after an altercation over a parking issue.

Security personnel were deployed in the area after tensions heightened. The police had mediated to ensure cordial relations are restored.

The police have registered three FIRs in this case - two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Apart from temple desecration, stones were also pelted in the area leading to a tense situation.

On Tuesday, Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP, Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Hauz Qazi area.

A delegation led by former Union Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and demanded action against local AAP MLA and Minister Imran Hussain for his alleged role in instigating the mob for the violence.

He said: "We have filed a complaint and submitted a CD that shows how Imran Hussain turned a dispute over parking into communal tension."

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier reminded the Delhi Police Commissioner over his handling of the incident.

