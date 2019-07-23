Delhi Police arrests 2 more Afghan nationals with drugs worth Rs 200 cr

Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two Afghanistan nationals and recovered drugs worth Rs 200 crore from them.

This comes after the Special Cell busted a drug racket and arrested five accused, including two Afghanistan nationals. Heroin worth Rs 600 crore was seized.

"Five persons including two Afghan chemical experts and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs 600 crore in the international market," Delhi Police Special Cell had said on Friday.

The modus operandi involved soaking of jute bags in a heroin-laden solution. The Afghanistan chemical experts were trying to set up a full-fledged factory in Delhi.

The Delhi Police said total seizure of drugs in a week stands at Rs 800 crore.



