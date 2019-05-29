Delhi police arrests man wanted in Bulandshahr triple murder case

In a major breakthrough, Police Special Cell on Wednesday nabbed a criminal wanted in Bulandshahr triple case.

The accused, identified as Salman Malik, was besieged by the police officials in the Seelampur area here.

The police have recovered a pistol and bullets from his possession.

According to the police, Malik was involved in Bulandshahr triple case and various other criminal activities in the North-East area.

The body of the three children, who were cousins, was found inside a tube well in Dhooturi village in Bulandshahr on May 25, police had said.

The deceased were identified as Masood Abdul, 10, Asma 11, and Aliba, 12.

According to police, the prima facie revealed that the three children were shot dead and their bodies were later thrown into the tubewell. Cartridges and blood were also found near the tubewell. had arrested 2 people in this regard.

Investigation in this regard is underway.

Further details are awaited.

