Delhi govt to pay Class 12 CBSE exam registration fee: Manish Sisodia

The government will bear the Class 12 Board exam registration fee charged by the CBSE from students in schools under it starting this academic year, Deputy has said.

This impromptu announcement was made by Sisodia on Saturday during an interaction with school students at here after a student asked about the disparity in the registration fee on the basis of category.

Manisha Kumari, a former student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Adarsh Nagar, sought to know, "Why is there such a huge difference in the registration fee we have to pay. The general and students pay Rs 1,500 and an SC student Rs 50. I have no problem that an SC student pays less. But I just want to know why the difference is so big."

In response. Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio, said that from now onwards the students of Class 12 will no longer need to pay the Rs 1500-fee to the (CBSE).

"From now the government will bear the mandatory CBSE Class 12 Board exam registration fee. We are already doing so much, we can also do this," the deputy added.

The AAP government in had organised a felicitation function for students and their parents at the stadium, which was also attended by

Kejriwal congratulated the students for their achievement and wished them success in the future.

He also lauded the teachers and parents of the students for their effort.

