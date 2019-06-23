15-yr-old dies after sexual assault in Gurugram, 3 minors arrested

Three juveniles have been arrested for alleged sexual assault and murder of a 15-year-old boy here, the police said on Saturday.

"The police got the information on Saturday at 11 am that a child who resides in Sector 5, Gurugram was killed. Father of the deceased child said that his son is mentally deficient from the time of his birth," said a press note issued by

"On June 14, the child told him that he was sodomised and beaten by three minors of their locality. He claimed that his son died because of the incident on Saturday," the release said.

Based on the complaint of victim's father, the police registered a case under section 302 (murder), 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault).

