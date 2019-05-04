Rahul, Kejriwal want to scrap sedition law in India: Amit Shah

on Saturday lashed out at and Chief Minister for wishing to scrap the if they come to power after the polls.

"Rahul baba says; Kejriwal doesn't say but has the wish to scrap the Why should it be scrapped? If someone spies for later, on what charges will you put them in jail," asked Shah, while addressing an election rally here.

He also went on to recall the incidents which took place in the (JNU) in February 2016 and said that if the was removed, then those raising anti- slogans could not be jailed.

"Slogans were raised in JNU -- Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Insha Allah, Insha Allah. led government put them behind the bars under sedition law. If you scrap sedition law, how will you put them in jails," he asked.

The was joined by Nirmala Sitharaman, and candidate from North West in the public meeting.

Shah also said that he had just attended a roadshow in Amethi and he could guarantee that Rahul Gandhi's constituency will make BJP win this time.

"I have just come after holding a roadshow in Amethi and I will tell you what is going to happen this time in Rahul baba's constituency. Lotus will bloom in Amethi this time, guaranteed," he said.

"I will not speak much but I promise to come here again and reveal every misdeed of Arvind Kejriwal," he said attacking the Chief Minister.

Delhi will see polling for seven seats on May 12, the sixth phase of seven-phased elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

