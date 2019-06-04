Delhi Police sends reminder to Kejriwal govt for sanction to chargesheet Sandeep Kumar

Police on Tuesday sent a reminder to the for sanction to chargesheet former Sandeep Kumar, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The sanction is pending with Arvind Kejriwal-led Government for around one year.

Speaking to ANI regarding the matter, of Police (CP) Madhup Tiwari said, "We didn't receive any permission yet."

As per sources, the has always delayed in giving sanction to prosecute those who are close to the Despite repeated reminders, the has not yet given permission to prosecute those who have been named in JNU sedition case also.

In 2016, the was shamefaced after Kumar was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who wanted a ration act. A CD of the incident also went viral.

Taking action in the matter after much outcry by politicos, Kejriwal in 2017 removed Kumar from the post of of Child Welfare and Social Justice after receiving 'objectionable' Compact Disk (CD) against him.

Kumar was sacked for allegedly featuring in a CD which shows him in a 'compromising position with two women'.

