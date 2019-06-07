Dhoni and BCCI need to convince ICC to keep the insignia

Cricket's governing body, ICC, on Friday said that if M S Dhoni and Board of Control for in (BCCI) manage to convince them that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message it may consider allowing him to continue wearing it on his gloves.

"If Dhoni and convince us that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message, may consider the request," said an source.

Dhoni was seen donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicketkeeping gloves during India's opening match being played against in on Wednesday.

Following this, had requested to remove the badge from Dhoni's gloves.

"We have requested the to get it removed," said Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, after India's first clash in

Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge. Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of in the in 2011, had also undergone training under the in 2015.

defeated the Proteas in their first match and now they will compete with on June 9.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)