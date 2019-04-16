Did you ban him because he's Muslim: Abdullah Azam Khan asks EC

(SP) Khan on Tuesday claimed that the (EC) did not follow a "rightful procedure" before banning his father Khan from campaigning in the run-up to polls in the region.

Abdullah alleged that no notice was given to his father before barring him from campaigning for 72 hours, starting today. "Did you ban him from election campaigning because he is a Muslim?" he asked.

Abdullah also said that the opposition parties cannot "stifle" their voice. "The more you attack us, the harder we will work for our state," he added.

On April 15, Khan, while addressing an election rally, had made derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada, his BJP opponent in Rampur.

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear," Khan had said.

In the wake of his comment, Khan was banned by the EC from campaigning for the next three days, starting today. He was also served a notice by the Commission for Women (NCW).

However, the asserted that he did not name anyone, adding that his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty.

Polling for Rampur Lok Sabha seat will be held in the third phase of polls on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

