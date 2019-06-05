DMRC wish good luck to Indian cricket team for WC campaign

The Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday wished good luck to the Indian cricket team as they begin their campaign by facing later today.

" Metro would like to wish our Boys in Blue the best of luck as they gear up for the 2019 ICC Let's cheer for the Indian team to bring home!" tweeted.

will compete with at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in at 3 pm today.

This is India's first match in the tournament while will be playing their third game.

South Africa have lost both their matches at the hands of England and and will be aiming to bounce back with a win in the ongoing tournament.

However, is a tough contender and will be entering in the field with a 'favourite' tag on their shoulder. It will be interesting to see who has the last laugh.

