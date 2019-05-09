JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Aditya Talwar moves CBI court, seeking cancellation of NBW in money laundering case
Business Standard

Doctors' association demands inquiry into death of 3 patients in govt hospital

ANI  |  General News 

Dr GR Ravindranath, General Secretary of Doctor's Association for Social Equality, on Thursday demanded a fair inquiry into the deaths of three patients who were on ventilator support, allegedly due to a power cut, at a government hospital here.

Speaking to ANI on the incident at Rajaji hospital, Ravindranath said: "I demand a fair inquiry into this accident. A retired judge should be appointed for the same, only then will we be able to find out the truth. Reportedly, the incident happened due to a power cut. The administration did not take any steps to restore power immediately."

The deceased have been identified as Mallika, Palaniyammal and Raveendran.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 18:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU