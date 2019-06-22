Dohi fails to impress against Afghanistan, faces criticism

After batsman Dhoni failed to display a convincing performance against in on Saturday, fans took no time to criticise the 37-year- old severely for his slow inning.

Dhoni played a knock of 28 runs from 52 deliveries before he was stumped off Rashid Khan's delivery in the 45th over. Dhoni's slow inning along with did not go well with the fans as they started trolling both the batsmen.

A user tweeted that Dhoni should have been more mindful as it was not a game of

"Dhoni should have been mindful today that is not Chess! Just saying #INDvAFG," the tweet read.

Dhoni has retired from the test but after his slow inning, a fan sarcastically tweeted: "Dhoni proving once again that he can be the best in the world without playing any test matches. #INDvAFG #CWC19."

Despite Jhadav scored 52 runs off 68 balls, he too had to face the wrath.

Interestingly, this was the second time when Dhoni got stumped in an ODI, the first time he got stumped was back in when the team was competing against

Amid all the criticism, some fans even went on to demand Dhoni's replacement with Rishabh Pant.

"I hope Afghanis tan wins so that there will be more pressure on Kohli to replace Dhoni by Pant. #INDvAFG," a user tweeted.

Another tweet read: " deserve to lose .Next match Dhoni should seat n Rishab should be in the tram."

set a target of 225 runs for

