Don't vote for those who won't come to seek blessings again: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party chief on Thursday reacted to Nitish Kumar's statement that Bihar election 2020 is his last election, and urged the voters not to vote for those who will not come to ask for blessings again.

"Saheb has said that this is his last election. This time, he has not given the account of the last five years and has already said he will not come to the account next time. Do not waste your rights to those who will not come to ask for your blessings again tomorrow. Neither sir will remain nor JDU. Then who will we account for?" Chirag Tweeted.

The Paswan scion said, "A single vote given to the JDU candidate will force your child to flee tomorrow. Don't let Bihar go waste anymore. Give your blessings to all LJP and BJP candidates for the government."

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar announced that this Bihar election is his last.

The announcement came while the Bihar Chief Minister was campaigning for a candidate of his Janata Dal United party in Purnia.

"Jan leje aaj chunav ka aakhri din hai aur parson chunav hai aur ye mera antim chunav hai. Ant bhala, to sab bhalla (Know that today is the last day of and the day after is the election. And this is my last election. If the end is good, everything is good)," Nitish Kumar said at the rally.

