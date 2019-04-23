J-K: Bus carrying polling officers, CRPF personnel turns turtle

-
Around eight CRPF personnel and polling officers sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in turned turtle in Zalangam village of Kokernag area on Tuesday.
The bus was carrying polling staff, police and CRPF personnel.
The injured, including the driver of the bus, were rushed to the district hospital in Anantnag. The condition of the driver is said to be critical.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier today, polling was held in Anantnag parliamentary constituency, comprising Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama.
Voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir was 12.86 per cent, the Election Commission said.
