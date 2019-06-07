JUST IN
Drug peddler with over 3 kg heroin held in Jind

ANI  |  General News 

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police on Friday said to have arrested a drug peddler with over 3 kg of heroin worth Rs 3.45 crore.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the person identified as Pappu.

"3.45-kg heroin was recovered from his possession," said police. Further investigation in this regard is underway.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 15:44 IST

