levels are substantially lower in countries that consume high amounts of rice, while counties with lower average intake have higher levels, recent findings suggest.

The link between intake and persisted even after taking into account other lifestyle and socioeconomic risk factors including total consumption, education, smoking, per capita, and expenditure.

The researchers estimate that even a modest increase in average consumption could reduce the worldwide prevalence of obesity by 1%.

"The observed associations suggest that the obesity rate is low in countries that eat rice as a Therefore, Japanese or an Asian-food-style diet based on rice may help prevent obesity. Given the rising levels of obesity worldwide, eating more rice should be recommended to protect against obesity even in western countries," said Tomoko Imai, of the study discussed in European on Obesity meeting.

People who eat higher levels of dietary fibre and whole grains have lower body weight and cholesterol, and lower rates of compared with people with lower intakes. However, the effect of rice consumption on obesity is unclear.

To better understand the link between the two, Imai and colleagues examined rice (all including white rice, brown rice, rice flour) relative consumption and consumption in the diets of 136 countries with populations of more than 1 million, using data from the and Agriculture Organization.

These data were analysed together with estimates of obesity prevalence, the average number of years spent in education, percentage of the population over 65 years old, (GDP) per capita, and expenditure. Countries were categorised into low and high consumption groups.

Their analysis showed that total consumed, smoking rates, obesity levels, percentage of population over 65 years old, GDP, education, and expenditure were significantly lower in countries that consumed high levels of rice, including as (ranked 1st; 473 g/day/person), Lao (2nd; 443) (3rd; 438), (4th; 398), and (5th; 361), compared to countries with lower rice intake including (ranked 99th; 15 g/day/person), the UK (89th; 19), the USA (87th; 19), (81st ; 22), (77th; 24), (67th; 32).

Even after taking into account and adjusting for these known risk factors, an inverse association was observed between rice consumption and rates of obesity--suggesting that higher intakes of rice could provide even greater protection.

According to the researchers, eating rice seems to protect against weight gain. It's possible that the fibre, nutrients, and plant compounds found in whole grains may increase feelings of fullness and prevent overeating.

"Rice is also low in fat and has a relatively low postprandial blood glucose level which suppresses insulin secretion. However, there are also reports that people who overeat rice are more likely to develop and Therefore, an appropriate amount of rice intake may prevent obesity", said Imai.

Although the research does not establish a cause-and-effect relationship between country-level rice consumption and obesity, the researchers say that it should be investigated further.

Whilst a limitation of cross-sectional studies is the risk of identifying false associations as a result of confounding factors, the association identified between rice consumption and obesity remained even after adjusting for various lifestyle and socioeconomic risk factors.

