EC has no record of EVM technicians, alleges Congress leader

Former Uttarakhand and on Wednesday alleged that has no knowledge of technicians who handle EVMs used in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

claimed that the technicians, who perform first level checks of EVMs, are not employees of (ECIL) and (BEL). He added that they are hired by a based private company and that the poll commission does not maintain any record for these technicians.

" of state has no knowledge of these technicians and it's shocking that they can manually touch the EVM without going through any verification process," said.

" committee has itself admitted that the cable, which connects control unit to ballot unit can be tampered, hence it's the responsibility of the to investigate these charge and restore faith of masses in the electoral process," he added

Twenty-two opposition parties on Tuesday met officials of the Election Commission seeking increased tally of EVM and VVPAT slips, however, a day later the demand was rejected by the poll body.

Opposition leaders have alleged tampering of EVMs and irregularities in their storage, more so after exit-polls predicted a landslide win for BJP-led NDA in elections. The Election Commission rubbished all such claims and reiterated that due processes are being followed.

Elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats were held across seven phases from April 11 to May 19, counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

