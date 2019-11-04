Iqbal Mirchi money-laundering case: ED files reply on Bindra's bail plea

The (ED) on Monday filed a reply on an application moved by Ranjeet Singh Bindra seeking bail in connection with the alleged business dealings with deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

The ED had arrested Bindra on October 11 and initially sought his custody from a special court. Subsequently, he was sent to judicial custody till November 7. He had allegedly helped Mirchi grab properties in Mumbai and make huge money through real-estate deals.

Opposing Bindra's bail, the agency said that he has a "very crucial role in generation and laundering of a huge amount of proceeds of crime and appears to be prima facie guilty of the offence of "

The ED further asserted that as the investigation is at the crucial state, he might hamper it and obfuscate the money trail.

"He is now aware of the directions of the investigation and may tip off other suspected persons to evade the investigation," the ED submitted.

Besides Bindra, the ED has so far arrested Haroun Aleem Yusuf, Humayun Merchant and Rinku Deshpande.