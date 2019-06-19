Elucidata expanding aggressively in India

Elucidata, the data science focused on making better drugs, faster, has announced its plans to double its workforce by 2019. The company has already begun ramping up its operations.

Additionally, as part of its global expansion strategy, has hired two senior leaders; Kadvan as Vice President, and as Vice President, and Market Development.

Launched in 2015 by and graduate and IIT alumnus Swetabh Pathak, uses data science to reduce the time taken to discover life-saving drugs, impacting human lives significantly.

The company's flagship platform 'Polly', a cloud-based, integrated biomedical data platform, helps analyze, visualize, interpret and share vast amounts of omics datasets - from 1000s of patients, 1,000,000s of samples, 21,000 genes, 10,000 small molecules, and 30,000 proteins - to generate insights.

The has raised USD 1.7 million in seed funding led by and prominent angels last year. It currently has offices in and Bangalore, India, as well as Cambridge, and

"Data led to is a USD 180 billion opportunities worldwide. We are one of the few startups in this space with real customers and traction. We have the tools to disrupt traditional models of data analysis in Our journey began in Cambridge, MA with support from some of the best minds in omics. It continues with the hiring of leaders in the US and to drive our growth", said Swetabh Pathak, Co-founder,

Over the past three years, Elucidata has partnered with over 50 organizations, spanning biopharma, biotechnology, academic and non-profit research organizations. Some of its clients include and top universities like MIT, Yale, and Princeton.

In response to increased demand for use of its platform for advanced omics analysis, Elucidata plans to hire engineers, bioinformaticians, sales professionals and " experts" who can understand how a works at the molecular level.

